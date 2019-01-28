NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Drivers dealing with E-Z Pass problems say enough is enough.

The company’s website was down for days, only getting back up and running late Monday night.

The outage irritated customers who say they’re unable to replenish cards, pay balances, or check for violations.

It’s especially frustrating when you need information fast, and when you call the company you get this…

“Account information is currently unavailable due to system maintenance. Please try your call again later.”

It seems E-Z Pass shouldn’t be this hard.

The customer service system drivers depend on was down since the weekend. It had some making a trip to their closest office in the cold to deal with a low balance.

“They said their system is down and I have to pay cash,” one driver told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. “That’s not good at all.”

“Really inconvenient for me that I had to pay a toll and come all the way like 15, 20 miles,” another fed up driver said.

E-Z Pass holders haven’t been able to make payments or check for violations on the website since last week. You might say it’s taking a toll on peoples’ patience. Social media lit up with irritated complaints.

CBS2 was told over the weekend that the operator of the New York E-Z Pass customer service center had a system issue that impacted the “website, automated phone service, and access to customer account information.”

With all those issues – none of them the fault of customer – drivers still shouldn’t expect a break on your bill. Even though the system was down for three days, E-Z Pass had no issues collecting toll money from customers.

E-Z Pass said it will extend operating hours to help customers on Tuesday.