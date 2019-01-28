NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers jumped into action to save a toddler’s life in Queens last week.

Officers David Rodriguez and Ricardo Richards were driving on patrol last Wednesday in Jackson Heights when a car pulled up next t them with two women screaming for help.

Inside the vehicle, 2-year-old Alexander Ramirez was not breathing.

The officers put him in their patrol car with his mother and grandmother and raced to Elmhurst Hospital.

Both Rodriguez and Richards stayed with the family until doctors told them Alexander was going to be alright.

“I tried to give him a high-five on the way out, it was the best feeling to know that he was OK,” said Rodriguez.

On Friday, the officers were able to video chat with Alexander and his mom, who are currently in the Dominican Republic.