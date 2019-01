NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Starting Monday night, L train service will be partially suspended overnights for the next several weeks.

The MTA announced service will be suspended between the Broadway Junction station and Manhattan from 10:45 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The mini shutdowns will take place Mondays through Fridays until March 18.

The overnight repairs come weeks after Gov. Andrew Cuomo revised a plan to shutdown the L train entirely for 15 months to repair damage from Superstorm Sandy.