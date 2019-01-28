NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio is waging a war on childhood exposure to lead paint, promising a “Lead Free NYC” plan to screen every apartment for hazards.

De Blasio is determined to get the lead out, reported CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.

While cracked, peeling and rotted-out paint is all too often the norm in public housing projects, the mayor wants to eliminate lead paint everywhere.

“Today we make clear that New York City commits to zero lead in our city,” de Blasio said. “This is a ‘Vision Zero’ approach.”

For the first time, the city will screen every apartment, public or pribate, for potential lead hazards. The city will also eliminate lead paint in homeless shelters and seek to eliminate lead in toys and other consumer goods children use.

The mayor’s plan, developed by his new lead czar, Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, sets the following benchmark goals:

Require annual inspections of apartments and one and two family homes.

Provide immediate blood level testing for children in any home where a lead hazard is identified.

Provide a dedicated nurse to any child with an elevated lead blood level.

Test all 135,000 NYCHA apartments where lead has not been ruled out.

Publish a lead products index of all consumer goods like spices and ceramics that contain lead.

“The biggest problem, as I mentioned, is in private housing. In fact, about 97 percent of children with elevated lead levels live in private housing in this city,” de Blasio said.

“That is why we will be working with the council to require annual inspection of one and two family homes for the first time, protecting more children under six,” said Garcia.

City officials estimate the new program will be in place within two years.

The city will launch a $4 million ad campaign to promote lead testing and raise awareness of free water testing. The city will also provide free, clean topsoil to community gardens and test NYCHA playgrounds.