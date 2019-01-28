NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The case of Michael Stewart, a father mysteriously missing on Staten Island, is now officially a murder case.

His body has yet to be found, to the profound confusion and sadness of his 4-year-old daughter.

WEB EXTRA: Read the indictment (.pdf)

“My daughter, she cries for him every day. I want justice,” said Estefany Garcia.

The distraught family of Stewart, including Garcia, the mother of his child, were in court Monday as his alleged killer Angelo Nesimi was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Nesimi is accused of killing Stewart with “a dangerous knife” at his home on North Mada Avenue, where there is now a small memorial. Nesimi then allegedly disposed of the body.

“Very sad, angry. Very sad,” said Garcia.

The landlord of the home, William Formica, is also charged in the case.

Authorities say Formica helped Nesimi cover up the crime, allegedly tampering with physical evidence by removing carpets, refrigerators, sinks, sheets – even the lining of the trunk of the vehicle, where prosecutors say Nesimi put Stewart before disposing of his body in a dumpster.

Stewart’s body has never been found.

“All we want is justice. That’s all,” said Garcia.

Stewart was last seen at a bar on Forrest Avenue, and then later at this nearby barbershop together with Nesimi on December 20th. On December 31st, Nesimi was arrested on separate charges in connection with an attack on his girlfriend.

Police sources say the girlfriend told cops she witnessed Nesimi stabbing Stewart to death. Police say what led to all this was a fight over drugs, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported.

Nesimi’s lawyer was defiant.

“At this point we have no evidence that Mr. Nesimi did anything,” said Mario Galluci.

The Stewart family is in mourning and trying to comfort and protect the victims 4-year-old daughter, whose daddy will not be coming home again.

Bail was set at $100,000 for Nesimi and $75,000 for Formica.