SOUTHPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – An elderly, nonverbal patient was sexually assaulted at a rehab facility in Southport, police said.

According to Fairfield Police, a RegalCare of Southport employee spotted Elias Saldana, a patient, leaving the victim’s room on Jan. 21.

An examination of the 75-year-old victim revealed that her adult diaper was open. That’s when the employee called the police.

The victim’s family said Saldana had previously accessed the victim’s room against their wishes, and that the rehab facility had assured them a safety plan was in place to prevent him getting in, according to authorities.

Saldana, 57, faces charges of sexual assault, reckless endangerment and burglary. He’s being held on $100,000 bond and is due in court Tuesday.

Police say the investigation involved “scientific evidence,” interviews of staff and family members and interviews with the suspect.

A person answering the phone at RegalCare at Southport hung up on CBSNewYork.com repeatedly when we called to seek a comment.