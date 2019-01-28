NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of brutally beating a 62-year-old man in an attack that was streamed live on Facebook is now behind bars.

Police say a surveillance photo shows Lytee Knox Hundley as he winds up to punch the man in the head in a lobby of the Tompkins Houses in Bed Stuy on Friday.

The blow knocked the victim to the floor as he was punched and stomped repeatedly in the face.

Hundley is charged with two counts of assault.

The victim suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket.

It is still unclear what led to the attack.