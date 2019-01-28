NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) – CBS2 has learned that a man arrested for allegedly ambushing a woman on her way to a prayer meeting is now a person of interest in the death of another woman.

The NYPD put out an alert on a missing 69-year-old Staten Island woman 10 days ago.

Monday evening authorities told CBS2 that they believe her body was found.

Chopper 2 was over the scene where police found the body on Van Duzer Street.

Johynita Jordan was last seen on Friday, Jan. 18. Police sources say officers responded to a 911 call at noon on Sunday.

They believe the body, found inside a vacant building, is the missing woman.

Police now want to talk to 31-year-old Linden Beaton; calling him a “person of interest.”

Beaton, a registered sex offender, was arrested this past Friday in connection with the brutal beating of 57-year-old Beatrice Kaliku while she was on her way to an all-night prayer meeting at a friend’s apartment on Jan. 5.

Kaliku told CBS2 that, initially, police didn’t file a statement from her and the case was closed. Kaliku claims she had to fight to re-open the case.

The NYPD said a civilian employee and a supervisor who didn’t catch the error have been disciplined for closing the case.

The vicious attack took place nearly two weeks before Jordan went missing.

The cause of death has yet to be announced by the medical examiner and no one has been charged at this point.