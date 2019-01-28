NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a huge response from fire and police on Staten Island overnight after a pick-up truck slammed into a residential building in the Port Richmond section of Staten Island.

The crash knocked out the buildings door and front windows and forced the evacuation of residents.

Police say the driver of the pickup fled and a passenger then jumped behind the wheel and drove around the corner before being taken into custody for driving under the influence.

There were no injuries.

The building is being inspected to make sure its safe.