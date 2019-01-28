NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cyclist suspected of a bizarre attack against an Uber driver in Midtown has surrendered to police.

Police said the cyclist tracked down the driver, smashed his window and struck him in the head with a bike lock – while there were passengers in the backseat.

It started around 1:20 p.m. Jan. 18 when the suspect alleged started banging on the driver’s window, investigators said. The driver tried to turn onto East 40th Street near Fifth Avenue, but the suspect followed him.

While the Uber was stopped in traffic, the cyclist allegedly used his lock to smash the car’s front windshield and shatter the rear window. When the driver exited his car, police said the suspect hit the 23-year-old in the head and back with the lock.

Video shows the cyclist them climb on top of the car, screaming and stomping on the hood, before he took off heading west on East 40th Street on a black and green bike.

The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for cuts. His passengers were not hurt.

The suspect surrendered with an attorney and is awaiting arraignment. He made no statements when he surrendered.