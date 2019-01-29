Justin Lewis

Meteorologist, Weekday Morning Weather Producer

Some rain will fill in this afternoon and change to snow for the remainder of the evening before exiting overnight. When all is said and done, we’re only expecting about a trace to an inch around here, but several inches of snow are expected north and west.



Tomorrow’s our transition day as an arctic air mass invades. That said, it will be colder and blustery with perhaps a passing snow shower (or even a snow squall) midday and into the afternoon. As for feels like temperatures, they’ll peak in the teens during the morning and drop to around 0° for the afternoon rush.

Thursday will be even worse with the core of the cold over our area combined with a persistent wind. Wind chills that day will struggle to even reach 0°.