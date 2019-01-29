NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some local students received a very special music lesson on Tuesday.

The 92nd Street Y is taking music classes to a whole new level.

Through Thursday, nearly 4,000 New York City public school children from kindergarten through fifth grade will pour into the cultural center to groove with a Grammy Award-winning band from New Orleans called the Rebirth Brass Band, CBSN New York’s John Dias reported.

Some students will also get the opportunity to go on stage and form a second line parade with the band.

It’s all part of the 92nd Street Y’s education outreach program called the “Discover Music Series,” where students study musical genres from around the world and make music, themselves, in class at live concerts like this one.

Organizers said many of these students don’t have music in their schools because of budget cuts, and this could be their only way of learning about different types of genres.

You can also live stream the concerts. For more information on how, please click here.