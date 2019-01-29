DANGEROUS COLDWintry Mix Headed Our Way Ahead Of Bitter Arctic Blast
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD want your help identifying two suspects in a vicious robbery that left a 19-year-old in critical condition.

(credit: NYPD)

It happened on Jan. 20 near Matthews and Burke Avenues in the Williamsbridge Section.

Investigators say the suspects put the victim in a chokehold and slammed him down to the ground, knocking him out.

Police say the duo then repeatedly punched and kicked the 19-year-old in the head while he was unconscious before taking his cell phone and cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

 

