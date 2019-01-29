HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — We pay taxes on just about everything, but now in Connecticut groceries could be next.

Governor Ned Lamont is proposing a sales tax on groceries and prescription drugs.

The proposal is part of the new governor’s budget plan to increase state revenue.

Many, including politicians, are split on the idea

“I certainly give the Lamont administration credit for making sure no stone is unturned especially as they present their budget,” Democratic State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said.

“Groceries are a necessity and so to tax individuals who need to eat is just bad policy,” State Senator Vinnie Candelora (R-86th) said.

Applying Connecticut’s sales tax to a family’s $200 grocery bill would tack on nearly 13 extra dollars.