NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With a stretch of frigid weather on the way, there are some steps you may want to take to get your house and car ready.

Before you get out the snow shovel, check your pipes, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday.

Your pipes might need an extra layer to keep warm, just like you have this winter. If they’re not insulated, Petri Plumbing & Heating’s experts in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn say whatever you do, don’t turn the heat off.

“It’s actually really dangerous. If you don’t keep your heating system up to about 60 degrees, your pipes can actually freeze and once they freeze they’ll burst,” Chris Petri said.

When water freezes in your pipes and expands, cracks can form. When the ice eventually melts, you end up with a flood.

So to prevent that, Petri told CBS2’s Duddridge, if the heat goes off, keep the water running. Just a slow drip, so the pipes don’t freeze. Or flush it out altogether.

“Drop the entire water out of the system, so when you open the faucet nothing actually comes out,” Petri said.

Your wallet will thank you if you make sure you have proper insulation. If not, use vinyl or foam around the windows and doors to stop the cold air from coming in. Also, make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working on each floor, and never warm up your vehicle inside a closed garage.

At 54th Street Auto Center in Hell’s Kitchen, workers are making sure cars are ready for the weather, too.

“Make sure your tire pressure is checked. Makes sure the tread depth is good. If you need new tires, now is the time to get them,” manager Rich Papile said.

In addition to your tires, make sure to check your battery.

“Definitely keep your battery up to optimal health. Make sure it’s fully charged,” Papile said.

And always make sure your washer fluid and anti-freeze are topped off.

The last thing you want is to get caught off guard, like hundreds of drivers did during that crippling November storm.

So throw an extra blanket in your car, and maybe a flashlight and snack, too.

One more tip to add: Check your headlights. And if you forget to put an ice scraper in your car, a credit card can save you in a pinch.