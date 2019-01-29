CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Bump Stocks, gun control, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Democratic-controlled state legislature is set to pass a number of bills aimed at toughening up New York’s already strict gun laws.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says more needs to be done.

“There has to be a way to allow people who can have guns and should have guns to enjoy their gun, but not have this senseless violence, where people who are mentally ill, people who are past felons have guns,” Cuomo said.

Among the bills expected to pass: A ban on “bump stocks” and a plan that would prohibit teachers and other employees from carrying guns in schools.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s