NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Democratic-controlled state legislature is set to pass a number of bills aimed at toughening up New York’s already strict gun laws.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says more needs to be done.

“There has to be a way to allow people who can have guns and should have guns to enjoy their gun, but not have this senseless violence, where people who are mentally ill, people who are past felons have guns,” Cuomo said.

Among the bills expected to pass: A ban on “bump stocks” and a plan that would prohibit teachers and other employees from carrying guns in schools.