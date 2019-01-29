DANGEROUS COLDWintry Mix Headed Our Way Ahead Of Bitter Arctic Blast
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say six people have been caught on camera walking into stores, stealing clothes and merchandise from locations all over Manhattan

(credit: NYPD)

In the video, you can see two men and four women standing around a store, picking up items and stuffing them into big shopping bags.

Police say the same suspects have hit at least seven various stores.

Each time, at least one of the suspects would place the stolen items into a large shopping bag before leaving, police say.

The pattern began in February 2018.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

