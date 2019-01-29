NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Connecticut mother with her child in a stroller is dead after what appears to be a tragic accident at a Midtown subway station Monday afternoon.

Police say 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson of Stamford, Conn., was carrying a child stroller down the stairs at the 7th Avenue B-D-E subway station when she fell.

Emergency crews found her unconscious and she was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West.

The 1-year-old girl who was in the stroller was not hurt.

The exact cause of death, whether from the fall itself or due to another reason, has not been announced.