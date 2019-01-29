CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Connecticut, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Connecticut mother with her child in a stroller is dead after what appears to be a tragic accident at a Midtown subway station Monday afternoon.

Police say 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson of Stamford, Conn., was carrying a child stroller down the stairs at the 7th Avenue B-D-E subway station when she fell.

Emergency crews found her unconscious and she was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West.

The 1-year-old girl who was in the stroller was not hurt.

The exact cause of death, whether from the fall itself or due to another reason, has not been announced.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s