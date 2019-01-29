NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut mother with her child in a stroller is dead after what appears to be a tragic accident at a Midtown subway station on Monday.

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to a call about an unconscious 22-year-old woman inside of the Seventh Avenue B-D-E subway station in Midtown. Police said she fell down the steps while carrying a 1-year-old girl and a stroller. Officials say the child was treated at the scene.

“That’s terrifying and there should be more elevator access in the subways,” Upper West Side resident Elisa Caref said.

The victim has been identified as Malaysia Goodson of Stamford, Conn. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine if the fall or an underlying medical condition was to blame.

“I think the system is at fault for not having more accommodations for people,” Riverside resident Robert Remien said.

“Any time you see someone carrying a stroller you should stop and help them. They need the help,” Josh Frost added.

Frost said he has a small child of his own and knows the struggle. While he said some people offer to help, that’s not always the case.

“I understand that they can’t put elevators and escalators everywhere, it’s just too expensive, but if you can help someone it can go a long way so something like that doesn’t happen,” Frost said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority calls Goodson’s death “a heartbreaking tragedy” which they’re investigating along with the NYPD and Medical Examiner’s Office.