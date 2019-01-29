NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After a rash of bus thefts, the MTA is going back to an old-fashioned security measure to try and put the breaks on any future crimes.

Published reports say the transit agency will go back to using keys to start the vehicles.

The city’s new bus fleet includes “push-start” ignitions, but apparently that makes it easier to steal the buses.

Last week, for the third time in a month, an MTA bus has been stolen and taken for a joy ride.

While police initially believed the series of thefts had not been connected, on Monday investigators indicated these were the same kids due to the proximity of where the vehicles were dumped.

Last month, three teens drove an MTA bus out of a Brooklyn depot. Police say it was later left in Cypress Hills.

That same day, six people reportedly stole a bus parked in the Bronx.