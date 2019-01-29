NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of crates of fresh peaches, nectarines, and plums sold at Fairway Markets, ALDI, Costco, Walmart and other supermarkets due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The contamination was found during a sampling at the packing house, leading Jac. Vandenberg of Yonkers, N.Y., to recall 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines, and 365 cartons of plums.

No illnesses have been reported, said the FDA, but customers are encouraged to return the fruit for a full refund if it was purchased at the following locations:

Nectarines or peaches from Fairway Market in New York

Nectarines from Walmart in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, or West Virginia

Peaches from Walmart in Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia

Nectarines, peaches, or plums from ALDI in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, or Virginia

Nectarines from Costco in California

Peaches from Hannaford in Maine

Nectarines or peaches from Market Basket in Massachusetts

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile. The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304. The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at compliance@jacvandenberg.com. Additional information is available on the FDA website.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.