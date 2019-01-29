NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Con Edison said about 50 people were forced out of their homes in the Flushing section of Queens and about 280 customers were without power Tuesday morning.

The FDNY was called to the transformer fire around 10:30 p.m. Monday followed by Con Ed crews who had to shut down power to at least one nearby building, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a manhole on Colden Street near Cherry Avenue, and from a distance the area was full of thick billowing smoke surrounded by yellow caution tape.

There were concerns about high carbon monoxide levels in an apartment complex, according to the FDNY.

Several people spoke about dealing with the unbearable cold.

“There are a lot of people waiting in the inside lobby because it’s cold, they can’t come outside,” said resident SM Arif. “It’s cold outside, they can’t even sleep. I came from work, I can’t even sleep.”

The FDNY says the fire was under control around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, with complete power expected back by 8 a.m.

About 60 firefighters and emergency personnel responded, and no injuries were reported.