A squall line will cross the area this afternoon in advance of our arctic cold front. While these snow showers will be short lived, they may produce a period of intense snowfall in spots, so drivers beware. Frigid air and windy conditions will then send our feels like temps down to around 0° by day’s end, so you’ll need to bundle up!

Tonight will be downright frigid with a wind still in place and temperatures dipping into the single digits. Wake-up wind chills on Thursday are expected to be around -15° with some -20s north and west.

We’re stuck in the freezer tomorrow with a bitter breeze and air temperatures stuck in the teens. Despite a lot of sunshine, it will never feel better than about 5°.

The cold will then relax slightly into Friday, but it will remain well below normal with highs in the low to mid 20s.