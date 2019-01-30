NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bundle up and brace for extreme cold Wednesday.

A polar vortex is bringing a blast of bitter air to the Tri-State area. The system is already blamed for at least six deaths across the country.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a wind chill advisory from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Gusts up to 50 miles an hour are possible.

CBS2’s Janelle Burrell spoke with Elizabeth Benitez while she waited for the bus in Astoria.

“Like knives piercing through your skin. It’s really, really cold,” she said.

“Freezing,” a man added.

Other commuters on an elevated subway platform said the wind had them rethinking their attire.

“Realizing how cold it actually is right now, I’m kind of regretting my decision,” said Mark Derose.

“Earmuffs are good. I wish I had a hat,” another man added.

New York City’s Office of Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for the afternoon commute, when a snow squall is expected to move through the area.

The fast-moving system will bring a burst of snow, gusty winds and low visibility. It’s expected to hit the western suburbs around 1:30 p.m., the city by 3:30 p.m., Long Island around 5 p.m. and then leave the area by 7 p.m.

“A line of snow showers and/or squalls that will last around 30 minutes to 1 hour will accompany this front. This intense burst of snowfall combined with strong wind gusts may cause brief whiteout conditions, limiting visibility and making travel extremely dangerous,” the office said in a statement. “New Yorkers should plan for hazardous travel during the evening commute and are advised to take mass transit where possible, delay travel or safely exit highways or roadways before the snow squall arrives.”

Salt trucks are making their rounds to prevent icing on city streets, and the parks department is doing the same on sidewalks.

If you think commuting to work in the cold is bad, imagine having to work in it all day, like parks employee Linda Miller.

“I’m thermaled down. I have on sweaters, jackets, coats – and keep a sense of humor,” she said.

She’s in for more of the same Thursday when temperatures plunge even lower.

“Oh gosh, I’m not even prepared for it, but another day another dollar,” she said.

The New York City Housing Authority has activated its situation room in Queens and opened a warming center in every borough from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the rest of the week. It’s also added additional heating response teams and staffing at its customer contact center.

Several flights are cancelled at airports across the country, and the MTA and NJ TRANSIT are preparing for the worst.