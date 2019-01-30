NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bundle up and brace for extreme cold this morning.

Highs will feel anywhere from the teens to the single digits, and tomorrow is expected to be even colder.

The deep freeze we’re feeling is part of the system that’s bringing unbearably cold temperatures to the Midwest and is already blamed for at least six deaths. It’s also causing problems at airports across much of the country.

As CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reports, airline officials say they are taking preemptive measures. At LaGuardia Airport, more than 50 flights were cancelled early Wednesday morning, and that number could increase as the day goes on.

The weather has crippled major airlines in hubs like Chicago, having a ripple effect on flights around the country. Some airlines have offered customers the chance to change flights free of charge.

“I was going through Chicago, and the funny thing is that I realized I had been in Chicago in January of 1985 when they set the record for the coldest temperature, and now here I am going back again – connecting through,” Michael Litt, of Darien, Connecticut, told Burrell at LaGuardia. “The fates must want me to be in Chicago on the coldest days in the history of that city.”

As for mass transit in our area, the MTA plans to active warming devices to keep Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North track switches from freezing. LIRR stations will also keep their waiting rooms open 24-hours Thursday through Saturday.

New Jersey TRANSIT says hundreds of its trains and buses have been winterized, which means their heating and electronic systems have been checked. It also has about 20,000 pounds of salt on hand to help keep platforms ice-free.