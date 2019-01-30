NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Closing arguments will begin Wednesday in the high-profile trial of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The defense rested its case Tuesday after calling just one witness, an FBI agent who was questioned about a report he wrote on a debriefing of one of the cooperators who testified against Guzman.

Jurors heard from more than 50 witnesses who testified about Guzman’s rise to power as a cartel boss in his home state of Sinaloa. He was accused of making a fortune by smuggling tons of cocaine to America and using deadly violence and bribery to protect his turf.

The defense insists the allegations are fabricated. One of Guzman’s lawyers will give a defense closing Thursday.

Guzman would face life in prison if convicted.

