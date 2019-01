ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fire crews on Wednesday were battling a massive blaze that broke out at a paper plant in Bergen County.

Video posted to Twitter shows thick smoke and flames billowing from the Marcal Paper building on Market Street in Elmwood Park.

Officials say the fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. The ramp for exit 61 on I-80 was closed due to heavy smoke affecting traffic.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.