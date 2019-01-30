NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two big brands have issued recalls on frozen chicken nuggets.

Tyson Foods has recalled more than 36,000 pounds of “Panko Chicken Nuggets” due to potential contamination with rubber.

The products include the 5-pound bags with a “best if used by” date of Nov. 26, 2019, and case code of “3308SDL03.”

Perdue Foods is recalling 16,000 pounds of “Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets.”

They may contain milk, which isn’t listed on the label, and have an incorrect UPC code.

The recall affects 12-ounce packages with a “use-by” date of March 11, 2019, and lot codes “17009010 – 19009010.”

Earlier this month Perdue issued a recall on its Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Chicken Breast Nuggets due to reports of some products containing wood chips.