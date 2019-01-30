HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in the Town of Hempstead say drug use at their town hall is becoming such a problem, they’ve launched a new needle disposal program. Visitors to America’s largest township can get passports, marriage and death certificates, and apparently, use heroin.

“There was alarm when people were finding needles in the garbage of public bathrooms,” Town Clerk Sylvia Cabana said.

Needles and syringes have turned up, carelessly discarded in town hall restrooms.

“There were enough that it raised eyebrows, that we were concerned,” town Supervisor Laura Gillen said. “We siad this is something we need to address.”

30 needle disposal receptacles are being installed throughout town hall for safe disposal of sharps, no matter why they’re being used. Some could be used to treat diabetes, allergies, or infertility.

“We would be remiss not to look at the fact that we’re in the midst of an opioid crisis,” Heather Hugelmeyer from Garden City Treatment Center said.

Since heroin addicts need more and more of the drug to achieve the same high, they’re shooting up at an alarming pace according to addiction expert Dr. Jeffery Reynolds.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people who used to snort heroin, and are now injecting heroin sometimes upwards of 20 to 30 times per day,” he said.

For anyone inadvertently stuck by a used hypodermic needle, there are serious risks.

“We’re talking about things like HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, any needle puts you at risk of infection,” nurse practitioner Fara Stricker siad.

Supervisor Gillen says it also gets needles out of the regular waste stream. In August, dozens of them washed up on Hempstead beaches. Town workers are all drug tested, so officials expect the source is some of the more 110,000 annual visitors to town hall.

The town says they’re looking to bring the needle deposit boxes to parks and beaches. They cost less than $30 each, but if they prevent a needle stick and infection they’re priceless. Regardless, officials are not encouraging the disposal of multiple needles at town hall. Instead, they say to use kiosks set up at many hospitals instead.