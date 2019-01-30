LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With the suspect in a hit-and-run in Linden, New Jersey still on the loose, the victim’s father on Wednesday made a plea for that person to come forward.

Surveillance video from North Wood Avenue and St. Georges Avenue shows the driver of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee hit 35-year-old Meghan Crilly just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 20, leaving the Fanwood resident in critical condition

“Meghan was very effervescent, very outgoing,” her dad, Thomas, said. “She was a great teacher, great person.”

Thomas says a father couldn’t want a better daughter than Meghan, and the waiting room inside University in Newark has been filled with family and friends praying the second grade teacher in Mountainside pulls through.

“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “It’s very difficult as a parent seeing your daughter laying in bed like that.”

Thomas says Meghan was out with friends when she was struck near the busy intersection by a vehicle police say has black rims and possibly a sun roof.

“We want to bring closure for this family,” Linden Police Lieutenant Christopher Guenther said. “We’re confident someone out there knows what happened that night.”

Thomas says all he wants is closure.

“Come forward and be a man or woman about it,” he said. “That’s all I ask.”

Police say the Grand Cherokee may have some front-end damage near its lower grill area, and Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information in the case.

The family has started a GoFundMe page for Meghan.