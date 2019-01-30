ISLANDIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Nassau County Police officer was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a drug ring whose leader allegedly masterminded conspiracies to pull off casino heists on Long Island.

It was a casino caper that rocked the Nassau County Police Department. Much of it was caught on camera.

A Port Jefferson Station man was accused last summer of running a drug ring that included two Nassau police officers he knew from high school, and also allegedly conspired with a third cop to commit robberies at Jake’s 58 in Islandia, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

We’re nearing a resolution in this whodunit. The first to plead guilty and be sentenced is 28-year-old officer Erik Skoglund, for receiving eight shipments of marijuana that were to be distributed by the drug deal.

An intercepted text read:

“When crime calls, we come.”

Skoglund received five years probation.

“My client paid a steep price for this conviction. As a result, he resigned from the Nassau County Police Department. He lost his position. He lost his pension. He lost his career. He lost his reputation,” attorney John Loturco said.

Skoglund’s girlfriend, Officer Karen Ernst, plead to a misdemeanor and will be sentenced at a future date.

Local residents were not happy when learning the news.

“Cops shouldn’t be doing that,” one person said.

“That’s pretty shady, I think,” another added.

Still unresolved and perhaps headed for trial is the case of Nassau Officer Bruce Moeller and his wife, Christina Moeller, a Jake’s 58 cashier. She is accused of tipping her husband to a high roller worthy of robbing and to an armored truck loading cash.

The casino crimes were never pulled and they maintain their innocence.

The Nassau County Police chief said the arrests were extremely disappointing and disheartening and that those officers do no represent the professionalism and honesty exhibited by the men and women of the department.

Investigators say the plots were motivated by greed and the thrill of planning a casino heist.

Jake’s 58 is fully cooperating with authorities.