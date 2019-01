NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – Someone put a pin in this bad idea.

The case of the golden grenade. Today @TSA officers at @EWRairport detected this golden grenade in a checked bag. Inspection determined it was an actual grenade that had been made inert. Man claimed he was flying to military training. Perhaps train guys not to pack grenades! pic.twitter.com/dYCU74CZDU — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) January 30, 2019

TSA agents detected a hand grenade in a checked bag at Newark Liberty International Airport Wednesday.

The grenade “was an actual grenade that had been made inert,” according to the TSA.

The passenger who brought the grenade with him told the TSA agents he was on the way to military training.

“Perhaps train guys not to pack grenades!” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein wrote on Twitter.