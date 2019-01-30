NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – An NJ TRANSIT bus and a car were involved in a crash in Newark Wednesday morning.

The car apparently hit the #39 bus as it went through the intersection at Bergen Street and Nye Avenue.

There were nine passengers on the bus, as well as the driver. Three passengers were taken to University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Newark Police said.

The bus goes from Newark to Irvington. It wound up on the sidewalk and struck a light pole, which dangled across the roof of the bus before being removed.

The car suffered extensive damage. The driver took off, police said.