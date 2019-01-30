NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have found no evidence of wrongdoing after a young mother fell to her death at a Midtown subway station.

The NYPD says 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson was holding her one-year-old daughter and pushing a stroller full of shopping bags when she fell down the stairs at the 7th Avenue B-D-E station Monday night.

Police reviewed surveillance video and say she wasn’t pushed — and no problems were found with the stairs, railing or floor.

Goodson’s daughter was not seriously injured.

Her family is devastated.

“When I was on my way to the hospital last night, I was praying that it wasn’t her the whole time,” said her brother Dieshe Goodson.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that never should have happened,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Twitter. “The subway system is not accessible for everyone and that’s an environment the MTA should not allow.”

Right now, only 118 of 472 city subway stations have elevators.

Funding has been secured to upgrade accessibility to 26 more.

Goodson’s family says she was a vibrant young woman devoted to her family, especially her daughter. The MTA calls her death “a heartbreaking tragedy” which they’re investigating along with the NYPD and Medical Examiner’s Office.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for her daughter’s education.