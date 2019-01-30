NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A search is underway for a man who broke free from police custody in Queens overnight.

Police say 32-year-old Mohamed Saleh is wanted on a drug-related charge, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

He escaped from police custody at some point Tuesday night in the area of 12th Street and 41st Avenue at the Queensbridge Houses of Long Island City.

Police believe he lived here and could be hiding here so detectives could be seen canvassing the area overnight.

Saleh is described as 5 foot, 8 inches, 145 pounds and last seen wearing a tan colored shirt.

Anyone with information about Saleh’s whereabouts is urged to contact the New York City police.