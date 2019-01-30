NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn shot a suspect they say pulled a pellet gun on officers during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

It happened right before 6:30 p.m. on Van Siclen Avenue, where the NYPD says officers tried to stop a driver in a Camry who was weaving in and out of traffic.

Once out of the car, the driver allegedly aimed a pellet gun at the officers.

The suspect was then shot three times, and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.