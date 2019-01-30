NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the end of an era in the East Village.

St. Mark’s Comics will shut its doors next month, after 36 years.

“There are lots of obstacles to running a retail storefront in NYC; too many of them at once to fight, and after 36 pretty intense years, not enough left to fight them,” the store posted Tuesday on Facebook.

The iconic store is slated to close at the end of February, and its “massive, store-emptying sale” will start Wednesday.

“We are forever grateful to our customers, who made it possible to pursue our passion for so long. To our families and friends, without whose patience and indulgence we could never do all the things required to run a retail business for 36 years,” the Facebook post continued. “Most especially, to all the talented and dedicated staff, mostly now extended family, who contributed their time, expertise, ideas, and love to make this the very best shop it could be.”

Many of the store’s followers have been sharing their greatest memories on social media.