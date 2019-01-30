EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — For the first time ever, if you’re in New Jersey you’ll be able to place a legal Super Bowl bet.

The biggest sporting event of the year offers plenty of reasons to pay attention to everything that happens on the field, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Wednesday.

MORE: Survey Says Americans Plan On Spending $14.8 Billion On Super Bowl

Betting on the winner of Sunday’s Big Game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams is too simple. The thrill of winning can happen multiple times with prop bets — novelty bets like the color of the Gatorade shower, or even the halftime performer’s hair color.

“It’s the Super Bowl. It’s the best time to do the prop bets. … It’s better than ‘Who’s gonna win?'” bettor Edgar Acevedo said.

MORE: The Super Bowl Today Crew Talks Quarterback, Coaching Matchups For Super Bowl LIII

The FanDuel Sportsbook at the Meadowlands has one bet for the outcome of the game, but more than 400 prop bets, from the color of Bill Belichick’s sweatshirt to heads or tails on the coin flip.

“The first bet of the game is the coin toss! It’s right there. You start winning right off the bat,” bettor Matt Russo said.

MORE: Not Into Football? There’s Still Fun To Be Had During This Year’s Super Bowl

This year, even CBS broadcaster Tony Romo’s ability to predict a play is a bet. He forecasts about 10 plays per game. The over/under for the Super Bowl is 7 1/2 correct predictions.

Prop bets are thoughtfully created by every sportsbook.

“Our risk and trading team comes up with them and gets them approved by the Regulatory Commission and the Division of Gaming Enforcement, and once they’re approved they go up on the tills here,” said Jeff Lowich, Sportsbook’s senior director of retail operations.

“There’s no way the traders can get ’em all right, so I know I have an edge betting on proposition bets,” professional bettor Bill Krockomberger said.

But traditional bettors or “grinders” look at prop bets like fool’s gold.

“The more you bet, the more you lose. So you try to stay with one bet and keep it straight. You get sucked in with all those prop bets because they’re exciting,” Super Bowl bettor Joe Fischetti said.

MORE: “The Super Bowl Today” Pre-Game Show: How To Watch, Start Time, Features

Sometimes the insane prop bets are worth your attention, or at least a laugh.

The following are some actual prop bets for Super Bowl LIII:

1. Will Jim Nantz say “Underdog”?

2. Will a halftime performer fall down?

3. Will Gladys Knight wear a dress or pants during the national anthem?