NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze at a commercial building in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. Thursday at the one-story building near Vernon and Stuyvesant avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Approximately 170 firefighters are on the scene, where the cold weather is playing a factor in the flames spreading.

No injuries have been reported. Drivers should avoid the area.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.