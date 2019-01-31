Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cardi B was back in court today over her alleged involvement in a strip club brawl.
Shrouded in fur, the rapper entered the Queens criminal court where she signed renewals of two protection orders.
The orders stop her from contacting the people she allegedly injured.
Police say Cardi B and her entourage threw bottles and chairs at bartenders inside a strip club during an argument back in September.
She’s charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment.