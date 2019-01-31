DANGEROUS COLDContact Numbers, School Closures, Flight Delays, Code Blue Info And More
Filed Under:Eye On Cyber, Siobhan Gorman, Sports Betting, Super Bowl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This year, many fans can legally place their bets on the Super Bowl – online.

With all that money flowing online, the odds are, criminal hackers will try to take advantage.

Sports betting is now legal in eight states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Delaware, West Virginia, Mississippi, Nevada and New Mexico.

Security experts warn that online sports betting is vulnerable to cyberfraud in a number of ways.

Stolen personal information could be used to establish fraudulent betting accounts, and accounts can be hacked when passwords are not strong enough.

How can you avoid falling victim to an online betting attack?

Use a unique, tough-to-guess password for your sportsbook account. Don’t share your account information with anyone, and only use trusted online sports books.

Finally, always log off when you complete a sports betting session. That way you can make sure that only you have access to your account.

