WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities shared an update Wednesday on the alleged theft of a Girl Scout troop’s cookie money in New Jersey.

Police said the money was not stolen, as previously reported.

Earlier this month, Girl Scout Troop 8006 set up a booth and sold cookies at the Woodbridge Center Mall.

Troop leader Jessica Medina told police she put the proceeds – more than $1,000 – into an envelope, which was left unattended on the table, authorities said. A short time later, she realized the envelope was missing and reported it stolen.

Police on Wednesday said an elderly woman and younger man seen on surveillance video were identified, interviewed and ruled out as possible suspects.

“An exhaustive investigation into the alleged theft of Girl Scout cookie sale monies has concluded with a finding of insufficient evidence to support the theft allegation as initially reported,” the Woodbridge Police Department said in a statement.

Police said Medina later speculated the envelope may have been accidentally thrown out as the Girl Scouts cleaned up the area. She has been removed as troop leader.