NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It has been over a year in coming and has involved intense negotiations between the city and the feds, but finally Thursday Housing Secretary Ben Carson is set to make an announcement on a plan to provide relief and fixes for beleaguered NYCHA tenants.

Lapsed lead paint inspections, mold, broken plumbing, cracked paint, no heat, and rats – lots of rats – NYCHA tenants have endured it all, and then some. But now the federal government is finally poised to come to the rescue, with a plan to make sure the 400,000 residents of 179,000 NYCHA apartments at 334 developments throughout the five boroughs get the help they need to live clean, safe comfortable lives in public housing.

Carson is headed to New York City to make the announcement himself.

It’s all about sending a message to Mayor Bill de Blasio that the federal government is going to hold his feet to the fire to improve conditions in public housing.

While the city and NYCHA General Manager Vito Mustaciulo have made some recent improvements, federal officials say it’s not enough.

“For the record, [Mayor Bill de Blasio] knows I truly appreciate the progress both he and Vito have made with respect to NYCHA. But we ALL agree there remains much work to be done. No one gets awards on my watch for turning heat and hot water back on. Today is all about the RESIDENTS,” HUD Regional Director Lynne Patton tweeted.

De Blasio had this to say about negotiations with the feds: “We remain adamant about the point that we have to make sure we can protect the 400,000 people who live in public housing and that we can ensure that there’s accountability and local control of the situation so we can solve their problems.”

It’s estimated that it will take an eye-popping $32 billion and five years to make all the repairs necessary to fix the building, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.