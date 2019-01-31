NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kristaps Porzingis has likely played his last game for the Knicks.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA sources say the Knicks have agreed to trade the All-Star forward, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Dallas Mavericks for DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and Dennis Smith Jr.

New York has agreed with Dallas on trade that includes Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., for Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. Players and agents are being notified of particulars. Deal may include more draft assets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

The deal may also include additional draft assets, Wojnarowski reported.

The about-face decision to trade Porzingis, the face of the franchise despite the fact that he’s missed nearly a year while recovering from a serious knee injury, reportedly came just hours after the 23-year-old met with the Knicks’ front office and expressed his dismay over the direction of the team.

The Knicks, which boast the worst record in the NBA (10-40) and have long been one of the league’s most dysfunctional teams, have long viewed the utility-knife big man as the cornerstone of their long-touted rebuild project.

Porzingis, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, is averaging 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds in 186 career games since being drafted with the number 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by New York.

