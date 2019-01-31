By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

I’d recommend staying inside as long as possible today. Walking out the door temps are at -5° To 5°, meaning skies are deceivingly bright.

The sun is completely ineffective (as far as warmth goes) and the winds will be fairly strong too.

We can expect gusts to 30MPH or more, which will drive the real feel temp down to dangerous criteria.

A Wind Chill Adv & Wind Chill Warning are issued for the entire area through tonight for temps feeling as cold as -35°.

That is dangerous and no joke. Heed the warnings and be safe. We rebound next week with temps in the low 50s….WHAT IS GOING ON!?

Just kidding… weather is supposed to be dynamic!

Stick with us for the latest.

– G