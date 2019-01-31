NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is behind bars Thursday after allegedly tying up and robbing a family inside their Upper West Side apartment.

Police say the suspect entered the apartment on W. 78th Street and held two women and a man at knifepoint.

He then allegedly tied the three victims up before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.

A neighbor says he heard a woman scream.

“Somebody was yelling for help but I was a little too scared to come out,” Dave Chadwick siad. “I wasn’t sure because the cops already came and they were chasing somebody. I wasn’t sure what the situation was because they had already gone into the building.”

Officers tracked the suspect down to Riverside Park and arrested him.