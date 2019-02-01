CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Expect more clouds than we saw yesterday with perhaps a little snow to our south. It will remain very cold, too, with wind chills stuck in the teens.

We’ll clear up tonight with temperatures running slightly warmer than last night. And with considerably calm conditions in place, feels like temps will only be around 10°.

The climb continues tomorrow with partly sunny skies overhead. It will be a little breezy though, so it will feel more like the 20s — still an improvement.

And we’re not done yet: Sunday we’re going for the mid 40s! Enjoy it!

