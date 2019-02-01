



– This year’s game is not going to look like any Super Bowl seen before, thanks to up to 500 people staffing a production crew using 16 4K cameras and broadcasting in 8K high definition television.

“That’s unheard of,” said Ken Aagaard, CBS Sports’ executive vice president of innovation and new technology and a veteran of 18 previous Super Bowl broadcasts.

Aagaard gave CBS2’s Otis Livingston a behind-the-scenes tour of the CBS Sports Compound at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We have a lot of pressure, like the football players too,” he said. “They get to the big game, they get to the Super Bowl, they’re nervous but once you get on the field, man, you’re playing, you’re focused, it’s like another game.”

But things do go wrong, like when the power went out in the stadium just after halftime at the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

“We’re always judged on how we react, how fast we react,” said Aagaard. “We don’t want the viewer to miss anything.”

Because, after all, it is the Super Bowl.

Kickoff happens Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, broadcast on CBS.

