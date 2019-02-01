



Pitcher Danny Farquhar has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees after recovering from a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage while pitching for the Chicago White Sox last April.

The right-hander, who turns 32 on Feb. 17, collapsed in the White Sox dugout last April 20 after pitching in the sixth inning against Houston. He had surgery the next day and was hospitalized until May 7. He was not cleared to pitch again in 2018, but doctors said they expected him to make a full recovery.

“Ruptured brain aneurysms are very serious. They are life-changing events,” Dr. Babk S. Jahromi of Northwestern’s Department of Neurological Surgery told CBS Chicago last year. “Only two-thirds of patients survive to get to the hospital. There are subsequent challenges that can occur in the first week or two after the aneurysm has ruptured.”

In June, the recovering pitcher astounded both his doctors and fans by returning to the field to throw out a ceremonial first pitch for the White Sox.

“I mean, it’s very humbling to be in the ICU. Being there to throw out a first pitch was incredible,” Farquhar said.

He refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues after the season and elected to become a free agent. He was 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA in eight innings over eight games last year.

New York also announced minor league contracts Friday with right-handers David Hale and Brady Lail; catchers Kellin Deglan, Francisco Diaz, Ryan Lavarnway and Jorge Saez and infielder Giovanny Urshela.

