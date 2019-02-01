



– A new study finds many children are using too much toothpaste to brush their teeth.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 40 percent of kids 3-6 use a brush that was full or half full of toothpaste. That increases the risk of streaky or splotchy teeth when they get older.

Experts recommend no more than a pea-sized amount.

Children under 3 are supposed to use even less: Just a smear of toothpaste the size of a grain of rice will do.

